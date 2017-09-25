Columbia Co: Oak Brook Dr. temporary road closure

Columbia County Stormwater Utility wants to inform the public of the temporary road closure of Oak Brook Drive at its intersection with Live Oak Lane. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, lasting thru Friday, September 29, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The road closure will prevent any thru traffic at that intersection. Drivers wishing to access neighborhoods and/or residences on Oak Brook Drive will need to do so by utilizing the detour on Live Oak Lane.

