October Outdoor Expo starts soon at USC Aiken

Aiken County Public Schools hosted a breakfast to celebrate the success of the district’s Advanced Placement Academies and the implementation of the National Math and Science initiatives.More >>
The University of South Carolina Aiken is welcoming more than 60 outdoor exhibitors, dozens of food vendors, and animal demonstrations.More >>
It’s been a week since the old Haven-Munnerlyn church burned in Waynesboro, but the wounds are still fresh in the hearts of the congregation that sits next to it.More >>
The Boys and Girls Club and the Corvette club partnered together to give free school supplies to children in an eye-catching way. Although school is well underway, the giving hasn’t stopped.More >>
