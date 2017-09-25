October Outdoor Expo starts soon at USC Aiken

You can grab tickets at any Security Federal Bank location; USC Aiken.

Tickets are on sale for the CSRA Great Escape Outdoor Expo.

The University of South Carolina Aiken is welcoming more than 60 outdoor exhibitors, dozens of food vendors, and animal demonstrations.

There is a little bit of fun for any age group, including animal demonstrations and obstacle courses.

Everything gets going October 14, 2017, from 10-5pm at USC Aiken's Penland building.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.