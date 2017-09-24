McDuffie County student helps kids in need

A local kid from McDuffie County is bringing laughter writing jokes but it's all for a special cause. Ten year old Zachary Wagner wrote and submitted his jokes in a contest to be published in a book by the United Healthcare Children's Foundation. The foundation has been collecting family-friendly jokes as a way to help encourage children to write and read. "It was a contest on Facebook to submit your child's joke and if they won their name would be published in one of these books.", explains Zachary mother, Amy Wagner. All proceed from the books will be used to fund child medical grants for families in Georgia.



"The children get an opportunity to really utilize their skills and talents. These kids have such great talents and they get an opportunity to shine that way. These jokes are hilarious and some of these kids really get in to it.", says Melissa Takach, who is the Field Account Manager at United Healthcare Children's Foundation. Zachary says he enjoys writing and telling jokes and has a favorite one he tells often. "I think its actually pretty awesome. What do you call a first baseman that drops the ball? Benched."



That joke along with many others are being published in Cool Jokes for Summer and are being sold on Amazon. Takach says this is the perfect time to release the books because it is National Literacy Month. "Everybody can enjoy the books it's a great opportunity as you go in to the holiday season to contribute to a great cause but also spread literacy for children."



As of now United Healthcare Children's Foundation has reached 14,000 families and raised thirty-seven million dollars for medical care.

