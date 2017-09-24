McDuffie County student helps kids in need

It’s been a week since the old Haven-Munnerlyn church burned in Waynesboro, but the wounds are still fresh in the hearts of the congregation that sits next to it.More >>
The Boys and Girls Club and the Corvette club partnered together to give free school supplies to children in an eye-catching way. Although school is well underway, the giving hasn’t stopped.More >>
September is National Recovery Month and one long-term recovery couple received a special gift today: a free wedding! Two people had the opportunity to turn a long-time struggle into a beautiful love story.More >>
