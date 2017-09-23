Boys and Girls Club hosts school supply giveaway with Corvette Club

The Boys and Girls Club and the Corvette club partnered together to give free school supplies to children in an eye-catching way. Although school is well underway, the giving hasn’t stopped. Director for the teen division of the boys and girls club says she wanted to hold an event to not only give to the community but encourage parents to bring their children to the boys and girls club. “I thought this was a good time to get the community together and the club together and become one so we can just have a good time together today. It has been a huge turnout.," says Juanita Roberts, Director of the Teen Division for the Boys and Girls Club.

And grandmother Charlene Dennis who has full custody of her five grandchildren says the atmosphere was beyond welcoming. “Everybody is just so nice and sweet, feels like family, a big family. Everybody is just having fun, I’m even having fun, you know," says Charlene Dennis.

The Corvette club filled the trunks of 12 Corvettes with up to $200 worth of supplies to give away to families in the community. “We do anything for the CSRA you want us to do, be on display, all we do is give back, we’ve never asked for anything. Anybody need us, we’ll be glad to do it," says Bruce Yancy of the Corvette Club.

Parents quickly racked up on any supplies their children needed and couldn’t be more grateful to the club. “When I hear like things like that, like school supplies and events I can take them to where they can have a good time, that doesn’t cost me anything, it’s a blessing, it really is," says Dennis.

After experiencing this, Charlene plans to look into placing her grandchildren into the Boys & Girls club. After getting such an outpour of thanks from parents, Juanita Roberts says she plans to make this an annual event for the community.

