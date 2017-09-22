Scorching Humidity is expected for upcoming Half Ironman

Close to 4000 athletes are mentally preparing for this Sunday's race, but sometimes you just can't train for Mother Nature.

Swimming 1.2 miles through the marina, cycling 56 miles through Aiken County and ending it with a 13 -mile run through downtown Augusta is no easy task for these athletes. But when the humidity plays a factor, it's basically adding an additional course.

'I did not hydrate I did not nutrition properly and cramped," says Harold Pitchford. Both him and his brother John are well over 50-years-old and they compete every year.

"My motivation is that he's my older brother and it's time to beat him so I have to try it," says John. And while he tries to beat his big brother, Harold's goals are simple - never to get 265 pounds again and don't let the Georgia Humidity slow him down. "I did finish in pain so I learned a lot and this one will be a lot better," he explains.

Dehydration is what Lisa Cummins sees a lot when she's working on the medical staff at the race. "They don't hydrate enough while they're out there as soon as they get off the bike they cramp and things like that," explains the Head Athletic Trainer for Augusta University.

She explains dehydration can come from the added heat and humidity which can lead to dizziness, nausea, vomiting. "You just have to prepare well in advance and hope for the best."

Cummins says the staff is well prepared for the possible high humidity this weekend. They have extra IV's, Ambulances, just about anything to prevent disasters from happening. And this year while little brother John is raising the stakes, the end goal for both is to finish.

"At 56, there's always somebody slower than you so it doesn't matter there's always a winner. So even if you come in last there's somebody who didn't participate," John says.

