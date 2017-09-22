Couple recovering from substance abuse receives free wedding

September is National Recovery Month and one long-term recovery couple received a special gift today: a free wedding! Two people had the opportunity to turn a long-time struggle into a beautiful love story.More >>
VO Today, thousands of athletes at the Augusta Convention Center gathered together to collect their IronMan 70.3 necessities. This is North America’s largest race of its kind, drawing in individuals from fifteen nations and forty-four states. SOT Stacie Adkins/ Augusta Sports Council CEOMore >>
Each month, local Augusta residents travel downtown, indulging in an evening of culture: First Friday. Across the CSRA, several things in our area are growing at a fast rate. One is this year’s thriving local art culture. Several galleries on Broad Street continually join forces for monthly events as well as monthly recurring events. Kristy Jilson, Westbou Executive Director, explains: “Westbou Gallery exists as a contemporary White Box Space. We bring in Mid-Career tal...More >>
Budget Season is fast approaching and Augusta Commissioners are trying to figure what to do. Several Items including Healthcare Insurance, Streetlight Funding could be cut.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a forgery suspect. Twenty-five-year-old Mark Christopher Cummings is wanted for eight counts of fourth-degree forgery.More >>
