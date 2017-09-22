Couple recovering from substance abuse receives free wedding

September is National Recovery Month and one long-term recovery couple received a special gift today: a free wedding! Two people had the opportunity to turn a long-time struggle into a beautiful love story. And Taylar Prince, the creator of the wedding giveaway, was able to add a special moment to that story. She got the idea because she wanted to highlight the importance of substance abuse recovery and raising awareness of the issue. “I feel like people are very ashamed to talk about it and I felt like this is a great way to bring it to light and make people not feel ashamed or to ask for help and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you just persevere," says Taylar Prince.

The bride and groom met during their 12-step recovery and say the connection was instant. “I liked him immediately. I just liked his passion for recovery, like he was just really involved and that’s what got me attracted to him," says Joan Murphy. “Watching her and her day-to-day activities and how she handles things, and the way she steps up and communicates with people, and is open and vulnerable to things shows me a way that I can be," Jake Murphy.

And there biggest piece of advice to other recovering couples: “Communication. Put your recovery first. Your higher power and your recovery first. And then everything else in your life falls into place, especially relationships. And if you can have a relationship with a friend and with your higher power, then you can have a relationship with a significant other," says Mrs. Murphy.

Several hands came together to make this day special and expense-free for them. “I cannot tell you how grateful I am. Like we would’ve never had a wedding. We would’ve never had one. Because we started our lives. We weren’t starting over. We were starting. Period," says Mrs. Murphy.

Starting it with an “I do.” Taylar as well as the bride and groom want to thank the venue owners and all of the local vendors that helped to make this special day possible.

