The CSRA gears up for its 9th annual IronMan 70.3

Today, thousands of athletes at the Augusta Convention Center gathered together to collect their IronMan 70.3 necessities. This is North America’s largest race of its kind, drawing in individuals from fifteen nations and forty-four states.

Stacie Adkins, Augusta Sports Council CEO, breaks down the route: “The athletes will start out at The Marina, swim 1.2 miles down, get out around the boathouse, then they go into South Carolina, Aiken County, 56 miles, which is the last part of the journey, and then the last part is 13.1 miles through Downtown Augusta.”

Economically, IronMan 70.3 generates about a 4.7 million (m) dollar profit. Overall, eight or nine thousand people including athletes, athletes’ families, and athletes’ trainers will come to town.

