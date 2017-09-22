Local galleries look to next First Friday

Each month, local Augusta residents travel downtown, indulging in an evening of culture: First Friday.

Across the CSRA, several things in our area are growing at a fast rate. One is this year’s thriving local art culture. Several galleries on Broad Street continually join forces for monthly events as well as monthly recurring events.

Kristy Jilson, Westbou Executive Director, explains:

“Westbou Gallery exists as a contemporary White Box Space. We bring in Mid-Career talent, emerging talent, local talent, primary artists from the region who are experimental and are looking at contemporary solutions in art.”

Most notably, each gets involved in First Friday. There’s always a ton to enjoy, no matter the entertainment.

She says “When we don’t have an opening reception on First Fridays, we try and do things like tasting events where we’ll bring in different restaurants and things like that to taste their food while people hear artist talk.”

Mark your calendars for the next First Friday on October 6. This is an evening you won’t want to miss given new exhibitions in several galleries.

Scott Hardigree, Wolf and Finch Co-Owner, states “For First Friday in October, we’re featuring Anna Patrick, a local artist, and the title of her show is ‘Blue Hair’ and the opening will be Friday, October 6 from 5 to 9.”

These museums are collaborating, providing transportation from one to another for easy accessibility.

He tells us “Wolf and Finch along with Wetobou Gallery and, I believe, the Jesse Norman Theatre will have artwork up for active shows, and there will be a bus provided to take people from location to location on Friday evening starting at 5PM.”

Aside from wonderful artwork, there will be food, drinks, live music, and much more.

This is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.