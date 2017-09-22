Local galleries look to next First Friday - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local galleries look to next First Friday

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Connect

Each month, local Augusta residents travel downtown, indulging in an evening of culture: First Friday.

Across the CSRA, several things in our area are growing at a fast rate. One is this year’s thriving local art culture. Several galleries on Broad Street continually join forces for monthly events as well as monthly recurring events.

Kristy Jilson, Westbou Executive Director, explains:

“Westbou Gallery exists as a contemporary White Box Space. We bring in Mid-Career talent, emerging talent, local talent, primary artists from the region who are experimental and are looking at contemporary solutions in art.”

Most notably, each gets involved in First Friday. There’s always a ton to enjoy, no matter the entertainment.

She says “When we don’t have an opening reception on First Fridays, we try and do things like tasting events where we’ll bring in different restaurants and things like that to taste their food while people hear artist talk.”

Mark your calendars for the next First Friday on October 6. This is an evening you won’t want to miss given new exhibitions in several galleries.

Scott Hardigree, Wolf and Finch Co-Owner, states “For First Friday in October, we’re featuring Anna Patrick, a local artist, and the title of her show is ‘Blue Hair’ and the opening will be Friday, October 6 from 5 to 9.”

These museums are collaborating, providing transportation from one to another for easy accessibility.

He tells us “Wolf and Finch along with Wetobou Gallery and, I believe, the Jesse Norman Theatre will have artwork up for active shows, and there will be a bus provided to take people from location to location on Friday evening starting at 5PM.”

Aside from wonderful artwork, there will be food, drinks, live music, and much more.

This is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • The CSRA gears up for its 9th annual IronMan 70.3

    The CSRA gears up for its 9th annual IronMan 70.3

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:16:44 GMT

    VO Today, thousands of athletes at the Augusta Convention Center gathered together to collect their IronMan 70.3 necessities. This is North America’s largest race of its kind, drawing in individuals from fifteen nations and forty-four states. SOT Stacie Adkins/ Augusta Sports Council CEO

    More >>

    VO Today, thousands of athletes at the Augusta Convention Center gathered together to collect their IronMan 70.3 necessities. This is North America’s largest race of its kind, drawing in individuals from fifteen nations and forty-four states. SOT Stacie Adkins/ Augusta Sports Council CEO

    More >>

  • Local galleries look to next First Friday

    Local galleries look to next First Friday

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:13:11 GMT

    Each month, local Augusta residents travel downtown, indulging in an evening of culture: First Friday. Across the CSRA, several things in our area are growing at a fast rate. One is this year’s thriving local art culture. Several galleries on Broad Street continually join forces for monthly events as well as monthly recurring events. Kristy Jilson, Westbou Executive Director, explains: “Westbou Gallery exists as a contemporary White Box Space. We bring in Mid-Career tal...

    More >>

    Each month, local Augusta residents travel downtown, indulging in an evening of culture: First Friday. Across the CSRA, several things in our area are growing at a fast rate.

    More >>

  • Health Insurance among other items Commissioners discussed for 2018 budget

    Health Insurance among other items Commissioners discussed for 2018 budget

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:23:01 GMT

    Budget Season is fast approaching and Augusta Commissioners are trying to figure what to do. Several Items including Healthcare Insurance, Streetlight Funding could be cut.  

    More >>

    Budget Season is fast approaching and Augusta Commissioners are trying to figure what to do. Several Items including Healthcare Insurance, Streetlight Funding could be cut.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly