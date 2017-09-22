Forgery suspect sought in Richmond Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Forgery suspect sought in Richmond Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Mark Christopher Cummings (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Mark Christopher Cummings (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a forgery suspect.

Twenty-five-year-old Mark Christopher Cummings is wanted for eight counts of fourth-degree forgery. He is six feet tall and around 240 lbs.

If you have any information on Cummings's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

