Forgery suspect sought in Richmond Co.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a forgery suspect.

Twenty-five-year-old Mark Christopher Cummings is wanted for eight counts of fourth-degree forgery. He is six feet tall and around 240 lbs.

If you have any information on Cummings's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

