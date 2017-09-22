CSRA Augusta Chinese School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary At Kroc Center

CSRA Chinese Culture Center will celebrate their 25th anniversary on Saturday, September 30th.

It will be held at the Kroc Center from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The program will include speeches from guest and performances from students, teachers and administrators. First Lady of Augusta, Mrs. Evett Davis will give the opening speech at the celebration.

The program will also include Chinese folk dances, music and cultural displays.

