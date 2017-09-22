North Augusta trying to identify credit card theft suspects - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

North Augusta trying to identify credit card theft suspects

North Augusta Public Safety needs help identifying the men shown in the photos.

They are accused of using a "lost" credit card to withdraw money from the bank.

If you have any information, please contact North Augusta Public Safety.

