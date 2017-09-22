First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church to Host Health Fair

First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church will host their second annual health fair this weekend.

It will take place Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00am to 1pm on Cobbham Road in Appling, GA. The health fair will provide information on hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease and more. It will also offer health screenings and immunizations

If you would like more information, call (706) 541-0711.

