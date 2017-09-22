FOTAS hosting behavioral modification class for dog training

FOTAS(Friends of the Animal Shelter) is partnering with USC Aiken on a behavioral modification course that incorporates dog training and socialization.

The class is Friday September 22 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will better prepare dogs in the shelter for a forever home. Well-behaved dogs tend to adapt better to new homes, as opposed to dogs with minimal training.

