When HELP Can't Wait hosting dinner and silent auction

When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is holding its annual Dinner & Silent Auction on Thursday, October 5 with the proceeds to benefit WHCW mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes.

Items auctioned off include a silver plated butler tray, Jessica Simpson Purse, Tiffany Style Lamp, antiques and more. Dinner will be catered by Shane’s Rib Shack.

Mr. Bill Karp will be performing jazz music.

It'll be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Advent Lutheran Church on Washington Road.

The cost is $15 a person or $25 a couple.

