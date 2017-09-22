AARP to host a community shredding event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AARP to host a community shredding event

 On September 23rd, 2017 at the Julian smith Casino, AARP along with Augusta Parks and Recreation will be holding a community wide shredding session.

In 2016 there were almost 130,000 fraud and identity theft complaints in Georgia. Shredding documents can  help thieves away from your personal information is one way to keep you out of that number.

The IRS recommends that you shred any tax documents that are older than 7 years. Also, make it a point to shred any documents with your bank account number or any other identifying markers such as your social security number.

Here are a list of things you should not shred:

  • Original birth and marriage certificates
  • Social Security cards
  • Divorce decrees
  • Citizenship and adoption papers
  • Death certificates of family members
  • Active passports (even if you’re not traveling)
  • College diplomas
  • Military records
  • Wills and trusts
  • Power of attorney paperwork
  • Active life insurance policies

While shredding isn't the only way crooks steal your identity it still adds a layer of protection. Home shredders don't do the trick because the papers can easily be pieced back together.  The big shredders that will be used at AARP's event  have a crosscut method.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Julian Smith Casino and until 12 p.m.

There will also be an additional location at Diamond Lakes community center during the same times 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly