AARP to host a community shredding event

On September 23rd, 2017 at the Julian smith Casino, AARP along with Augusta Parks and Recreation will be holding a community wide shredding session.

In 2016 there were almost 130,000 fraud and identity theft complaints in Georgia. Shredding documents can help thieves away from your personal information is one way to keep you out of that number.

The IRS recommends that you shred any tax documents that are older than 7 years. Also, make it a point to shred any documents with your bank account number or any other identifying markers such as your social security number.

Here are a list of things you should not shred:

Original birth and marriage certificates

Social Security cards

Divorce decrees

Citizenship and adoption papers

Death certificates of family members

Active passports (even if you’re not traveling)

College diplomas

Military records

Wills and trusts

Power of attorney paperwork

Active life insurance policies

While shredding isn't the only way crooks steal your identity it still adds a layer of protection. Home shredders don't do the trick because the papers can easily be pieced back together. The big shredders that will be used at AARP's event have a crosscut method.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Julian Smith Casino and until 12 p.m.

There will also be an additional location at Diamond Lakes community center during the same times

