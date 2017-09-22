Georgia Cancer Center hosting Pink Pumpkin Party

The Georgia Cancer at Augusta University is hosting the pink pumpkin party.

The event is a fundraiser to help provide mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women in the CSRA.

“The Pink Pumpkin Party is a community event designed to call attention to the disease that affects 1 in 8 U.S. women in their lifetime,” said Christine O’Meara, director of Cancer Information and Awareness in a release.

Members of the Georgia Cancer Center breast oncology team will be at the event decorating pumpkins and answering questions about risk factors, treatments and things of that nature.

The Pink Pumpkin Party takes place Saturday September 30th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the J. Harold Harrison Education Commons on the Health Sciences Campus of Augusta University.

