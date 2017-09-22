Police look to identify female shoplifter from Evans clothing store

Columbia County authorities are looking to identify a woman they say shoplifted from a local clothing store.

The suspect entered the Marshalls store in Evans on Sept. 15 just before 5 p.m. The unidentified woman was seen on surveillance footage concealing several clothing items inside her purse and then exiting the store without making any payments. She left in a gold Cadillac passenger car.

If you know who this is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.