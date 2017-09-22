The 2017 Augusta IRONMAN is a race like none other - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

The 2017 Augusta IRONMAN is a race like none other

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Athletes will swim 1.2 miles in the Savannah River, bike 56 miles across Aiken County, and wrap up with a 13.1-mile run through Augusta; WFXG.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Endurance gurus from all over the globe are getting ready to make the ninth year of the Augusta IRONMAN competition one of the largest yet.

Registration sold out with 3,750 athletes ready to swim through the Savannah River, bike across Aiken County, and then run through Augusta.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau expects about 9,000 spectators, bringing more than $4million in direct economic impact to the city.

It is for that reason that the Augusta Sports Council already secured the competition through 2020, saying events like this place an invaluable eye on our area.

"We have no idea if they're looking to bring their business here or relocate their family," says Stacie Adkins, CEO of the Augusta Sports Council. "I like to think we are welcoming and putting on our best face for [public relations] down the road."

The athletes hit the water Sunday. But before then, you can get some IRONMAN swag of your own at the Expo in downtown Augusta inside the Marriott Convention Center Friday from 12-7pm and Saturday 9-4pm.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

