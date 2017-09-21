Redcliffe Plantation program on The Great Migration this weekend

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic State is inviting the public to join them for a special program this weekend. "From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

The tour will explore the stories of the Mack, Romeo, Seabrook, and Henley families as they left rural South Carolina and moved to cities like New York and Baltimore during the Great Migration in the early twentieth century.

"From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will also explore the history of Aiken's Holland family. "Gloster Holland was one of the founders of Aiken County," Park Interpreter Elizabeth Laney says, "but many people may not know that later generations of the family also owned a home on Richland Ave. that they used as a bed and breakfast- one of very few places in the city of Aiken that catered to African-American tourists in the '30s, '40s, and '50s."

The program will also include a tour of Redcliffe's historic African-American buildings, a discussion of Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed book "The Warmth of Other Suns", a reading of children's book "Ruth and the Green Book" and a presentation on the South Carolina African-American Heritage Commission's new app, "The Green Book of South Carolina."

Admission is $9 for adults, and $6.50 for SC seniors. It's $1 for anybody between the ages of 6-16 and any student with ID. They're asking that people call ahead to register. For more information about the program you can call 803-827-1473 or email http://redcliffe@scprt.com.

The Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site is at 181 Redcliffe Rd. in Beech Island, just off of U.S. 278.

