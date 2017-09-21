Redcliffe Plantation program on The Great Migration this weekend - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Redcliffe Plantation program on The Great Migration this weekend

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Photo: A tour group in front of Redcliffe Plantation (Credit: South Carolina State Parks) Photo: A tour group in front of Redcliffe Plantation (Credit: South Carolina State Parks)
BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) -

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic State is inviting the public to join them for a special program this weekend.  "From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. 

The tour will explore the stories of the Mack, Romeo, Seabrook, and Henley families as they left rural South Carolina and moved to cities like New York and Baltimore during the Great Migration in the early twentieth century. 

"From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will also explore the history of Aiken's Holland family.  "Gloster Holland was one of the founders of Aiken County," Park Interpreter Elizabeth Laney says, "but many people may not know that later generations of the family also owned a home on Richland Ave. that they used as a bed and breakfast- one of very few places in the city of Aiken that catered to African-American tourists in the '30s, '40s, and '50s." 

The program will also include a tour of Redcliffe's historic African-American buildings, a discussion of Isabel Wilkerson's acclaimed book "The Warmth of Other Suns", a reading of children's book "Ruth and the Green Book" and a presentation on the South Carolina African-American Heritage Commission's new app, "The Green Book of South Carolina."

Admission is $9 for adults, and $6.50 for SC seniors.  It's $1 for anybody between the ages of 6-16 and any student with ID.  They're asking that people call ahead to register.  For more information about the program you can call 803-827-1473 or email http://redcliffe@scprt.com.

The Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site is at 181 Redcliffe Rd. in Beech Island, just off of U.S. 278.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Health Insurance among other items Commissioners discussed for 2018 budget

    Health Insurance among other items Commissioners discussed for 2018 budget

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:12:20 GMT

    Budget Season is fast approaching and Augusta Commissioners are trying to figure what to do. Several Items including Healthcare Insurance, Streetlight Funding could be cut.  

    More >>

    Budget Season is fast approaching and Augusta Commissioners are trying to figure what to do. Several Items including Healthcare Insurance, Streetlight Funding could be cut.  

    More >>

  • Redcliffe Plantation program on The Great Migration this weekend

    Redcliffe Plantation program on The Great Migration this weekend

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-09-22 02:03:15 GMT
    Photo: A tour group in front of Redcliffe Plantation (Credit: South Carolina State Parks)Photo: A tour group in front of Redcliffe Plantation (Credit: South Carolina State Parks)

    Redcliffe Plantation State Historic State is inviting the public to join them for a special program this weekend.  "From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m.  

    More >>

    Redcliffe Plantation State Historic State is inviting the public to join them for a special program this weekend.  "From the Cotton Fields to the Cities" will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m.  

    More >>

  • How to protect yourself from the seasonal flu

    How to protect yourself from the seasonal flu

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:03:18 GMT
    How to protect yourself from the seasonal flu (wfxg)How to protect yourself from the seasonal flu (wfxg)
    September 21 is the first day of fall and along with the change of seasons comes the seasonal flu. It is a virus that affect millions of people every year and is most common during the fall and winter months. But it is preventable according to Doctor Adam Ross at Doctor's Hospital. Your best bet is to get the flu vaccine preferably before October. "If you can get it the sooner the better. It not only protects you but those around you. So if you're healthy you might get a mil...More >>
    September 21 is the first day of fall and along with the change of seasons comes the seasonal flu. It is a virus that affect millions of people every year and is most common during the fall and winter months. But it is preventable according to Doctor Adam Ross at Doctor's Hospital. Your best bet is to get the flu vaccine preferably before October. "If you can get it the sooner the better. It not only protects you but those around you. So if you're healthy you might get a mil...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly