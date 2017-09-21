How to protect yourself from the seasonal flu

September 21 is the first day of fall and along with the change of seasons comes the seasonal flu. It is a virus that affect millions of people every year and is most common during the fall and winter months. But it is preventable according to Doctor Adam Ross at Doctor's Hospital. Your best bet is to get the flu vaccine preferably before October. "If you can get it the sooner the better. It not only protects you but those around you. So if you're healthy you might get a mild flu which still isn't fun but if you live with your grandma that could potentially be a lot worse for them."



Along with getting the vaccine you should remember to wash your hands as much as possible. Dr. Ross says sick people who do not take the time to get better often causes the spread of the virus. "If you do have a fever stay home for at least a day to get it under control, go see your primary care doctor, and get the treatment for it; so you do not risk spreading it to other people." The rest also gives you time to determine whether its actually the flu and not a common cold. "With a cold you are not going to have a body ache. You probably won't have as high of a fever but otherwise they are pretty similar." If you are unsure see a physician immediately. Better to be safe than sorry.

A visible increase in the flu virus begins in October.

