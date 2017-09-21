Augusta Players 2017-2018 Season Announced

What could be better than dinner and a show? Next week, the Augusta Players will put on one classic you won’t want to miss!

Next Friday, September 29 marks Oliver!’s Opening Night at the Imperial Theater on Broad Street.

Scott Seidl, Augusta Players Executive and Artistic Director, says “It’s such a classic piece. Oliver has those great songs like ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘As Long As He Needs Me,” and a lot of really recognizable songs, so it’s a great piece of literature that’s set on stage, and one of the things that we love about Oliver is that it has these great rolls for adults, but there’s a very large youth cast as well.”

The Augusta Players will be beginning their 2017 to 2018 season with two Charles Dickens shows. A Christmas Carol The Musical follows Oliver! December 8, 9, and 10. This is one local holiday tradition. Auditions begin so soon! Come October, you may be interested in joining local casts!

“Our Main Stage season is open to anybody and everybody. Auditions are open to the entire community, and we encourage everyone from Fort Gordon to the River all the way out into the suburbs to come and be a part of our Augusta Players family.”

The Augusta Players will be ending their 2017-2018 season with two Alan Menken shows. Winter’s Musical, Sister Act, will be beginning February 23, 24, and 25. Then, Spring’s Musical, The Little Mermaid, will be beginning May 11, 12, and 13.

Scott Seidl encourages anyone and everyone to play the part.

“There’s great opportunities back stage as well, so maybe you’re not a performer, but you want to be involved in putting on a show, so we’re always looking for folks to help with scenery and with costumes, and with fundraising and with marketing, so whatever your skills set might be… Come on, join us.”

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, visit augustaplayers.org or the Imperial Box Office.

