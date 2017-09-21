Kroger donates to local Golden Harvest Food Bank after Hurricane Irma relief

Kroger’s Atlanta Division recently donated ten-thousand dollars and over one-thousand water cases to help Augusta’s Gold Harvest Food Bank restore their stock. This is beneficial after a number of evacuees relied on emergency supplies during Hurricane Irma.

Christina Alexander, Public Relations Assistant, explains:

“The donation from the Kroger Foundation is going to allow us to recoup from our efforts during the Hurricane. We prepared an extra 1000 hot meals for people who were in the emergency shelters, and we prepared more than 2,500 emergency food and supply boxes, so this is really going to allow us the cushion to still continue all of our regular program distributions.”

