GMC’s Online Cyber Security program ranked #3 in the nation

AffordableColleges.com has ranked Georgia Military College's Online Associate Degree in Cyber Security #3 in the nation. The website listed their five institutions with the most affordable online associate in network security degrees.More >>
Kroger’s Atlanta Division recently donated ten-thousand dollars and over one-thousand water cases to help Augusta’s Gold Harvest Food Bank restore their stock. This is beneficial after a number of evacuees relied on emergency supplies during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Residents along Daley Drive, Lee Drive, Anthony Drive, Cathy Drive and Janson Street in the Bath that experienced an interruption of their service or low water pressure Wednesday should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, the three women pictured in this article were seen stealing several beauty care products from the store at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 16.More >>
