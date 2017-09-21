GMC’s Online Cyber Security program ranked #3 in the nation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GMC’s Online Cyber Security program ranked #3 in the nation

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Georgia Military College; Source: Georgia Military College Georgia Military College; Source: Georgia Military College
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (WFXG) -

AffordableColleges.com has ranked Georgia Military College's Online Associate Degree in Cyber Security #3 in the nation.  The website listed their five institutions with the most affordable online associate in network security degrees. 

"The GMC cyber security degree development team collaborated with cyber security experts in the field to develop a quality degree program that provides a solid foundation for our students to continue onto their next level at a four year college," said Dr. Tianna Marynell, GMC's Business/Computer Information Systems Division Chair.  "GMC is very proud that our efforts have been recognized by this national ranking."

The College says their Online Cyber Security Degree program provides fully online instruction through the Moodle platform in desktop programming, networks, data structures, and cyber security for students aspiring to become information security analysts or desiring to pursue a bachelor's degree in cyber security or computer science.  Web-based lab activities for hands-on practice with security tools are offered as well. 

GMC says their affordable Online Associate Degree doesn't charge out-of-state tuition. 

