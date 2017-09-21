3 suspects wanted in Augusta Ulta Beauty shoplifting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 suspects wanted in Augusta Ulta Beauty shoplifting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty Store in Augusta.

According to the sheriff's office, the three women pictured in this article were seen stealing several beauty care products from the store at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 16. The suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

If you have any information about this case or are able to identify these suspects, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or 706-821-1080.

