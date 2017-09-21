3 suspects wanted in Augusta Ulta Beauty shoplifting

According to the sheriff's office, the three women pictured in this article were seen stealing several beauty care products from the store at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 16.More >>
Six of Augusta's top chefs will compete to see who has the best burger. The Boys & Girls Club will host their Burger Battle on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the E.W. Hagler Boys & Girls Club at 1903 Division Street in Augusta.More >>
Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!More >>
On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.More >>
