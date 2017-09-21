Annual dinner & silent auction benefits seniors in need

When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is holding its annual Dinner & Silent Auction on Thursday, October 5th with all proceeds to benefit WHCW mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes.

Some auction items include: Beautiful Silver plated Butler Tray, Jessica Simpson Purse, Tiffany Style Lamp, Antiques and so much more! Dinner catered by: Shane’s Rib Shack. Music & entertainment will be provided by: Mr. Bill Karp who is a Jazz Musician.

When HELP Can’t Wait’s goal is to improve the quality of life for nursing home residents living below the poverty level, across a 14 county area surrounding Augusta, Georgia.

When: Thursday, October 5, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Dinner and Silent Auction

Where: Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907

Cost: $15 per person, $25 per couple

Catered by: Shane’s Rib Shack

Please RSVP for an accurate amount of seating and food.

Call: (706) 650-9467 or email: whenhelpcantwait@comcast.net for tickets

www.whenhelpcantwait.com

When HELP Can't Wait (WHCW), a nonprofit, exists to helps forgotten seniors in need by supply current needs for the comfort and convenience of nursing home residents that cannot be readily funded by the facility where they reside.

WHCW operates the Classy Closet Thrift Store at 3843 Martinez Blvd, in Martinez. The Classy Closet provides much needed revenue to supply current needs for the elderly.