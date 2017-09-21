Events for the City of Aiken to attend

Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!

Trunk-or-Treat

Join us at Citizens Park for an exciting evening of “Trunk or Treating”, carnival games, a costume parade, entertainment, and concessions. For an extra treat, join us immediately following the event for a Halloween themed movie on the big screen.

Ages: 12 and under (accompanied by an adult)

Saturday, October 28th, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $1 per person (only children are eligible for trunk or treating)

Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road

Trail Turkeys

Senior adult walkers from the community are invited to walk the Smith-Hazel trail and submit their miles. For those with the most miles walked, a turkey or gift card will be awarded.

Forms can be picked up from the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Monday, October 16.

Monday, October 23 - Monday, November 13

Age: 50 and Up

Free Admission

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center Track

Thanksgiving Story Time

Come out and listen to Thanksgiving stories about sharing together. A free book is given to each family in attendance. Cookies and juice will be served.

Ages: 8 and under (accompanied by an adult)

Tuesday, November 14th, 4:00 p.m.

Weeks Center, Rooms 6 & 7

Free admission

Turkey-Time Activities

Take part in a Turkey Walk and a Turkey Shootout to help promote a healthier lifestyle. During the Turkey Walk, see how many miles you can walk around the gym. Participate in the Turkey Shootout by making as many baskets as you can in one minute. Prizes will be awarded for both activities. Come out and enjoy the fun! Register October 30 – November 20.

Age: 4 – 14

Tuesday, November 21, 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $5 per child

Smith-Hazel Community Center

29th Annual Downtown Tree Lighting

Join us as we celebrate the holidays with a special evening on Newberry Street in

downtown Aiken. There will be music, refreshments, and a countdown to

the lighting of the tree, as well as a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Ages: All (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Friday, December 1st, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free admission

Newberry Street

Christmas Craft Show

Features homemade crafts with over 100 talented artisans from across the Southeast. There are sure to be crafts for everyone’s style, taste and budget. The Christmas Craft Show is the great place to shop for your holiday gifts and décor.

Ages: All (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Friday, December 1, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free admission

Weeks Center

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Mrs. Claus will read holiday books to all boys and girls. She will give away a free book to every family in attendance. Enjoy cookies and juice with Mrs. Claus after she reads!

Ages: 8 and under (accompanied by an adult)

Tuesday, December 5th, 4:00 p.m.

Free admission

Weeks Center, Rooms 6 & 7

Smith-Hazel Tree Lighting

Celebrate “Joy to the World” as we approach the Christmas season. Join us to decorate the community tree, sing holiday songs, and enjoy refreshments with door prizes and a special guest.

Age: All (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Thursday, December 7th, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Free admission

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center

Christmas in Hopelands

The 26th Annual Christmas in Hopelands takes place in Hopelands Gardens. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and holiday displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights are a must-see this holiday season. Christmas in Hopelands is open December 9, 10, 14-23, and 26 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm.

Age: All (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Free Admission / S’mores pre-sold at Citizens Park for $5

Parking: 1060 Banks Mill Road – Citizens Park

Breakfast with Santa

Santa is making a special stop at the Weeks Center for breakfast with the children. He is excited to listen to their holiday wishes! After breakfast, children can make a holiday craft to take home. Pre-registration November 11 – December 11 is required.

Age: 12 and under (accompanied by an adult)

Saturday, December 16th, 8:30 a.m.

Weeks Center, Rooms 6 & 7

$3 per plate

