Events for the City of Aiken to attend

Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!More >>
On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.More >>
Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...More >>
September, 21st, 2017 a new service called InstaCart is launching in the CSRA. For those days when you're just too busy, you can get your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. Grocery stores like Publix, Costco, CVS and even Petco are participating .More >>
