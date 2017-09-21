Health Fair to be hosted at local baptist church

First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church health and safety ministry is presenting their 2nd annual health fair at 6269 Cobbham Rd in Appling, GA on September 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health fair will provide information on hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, dental health, podiatry care, tobacco cessation, and obesity. They will also be offering flu/pneumonia immunization (insurance accepted), screening (blood pressure, glucose and HIV), as well as nutrition advice and healthy meal preps by Augusta Tech. There will also be a presentation on Breast Cancer and Prostate Cancer.



The Health and Safety Ministry's mission is to promote a healthy and safe environment while maintaining Christian goals through education, prevention and spiritual enlightening.

For more information call Jamerall Mitchell at 706 589-8898.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

