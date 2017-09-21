Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Temporarily Closed for Re - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Temporarily Closed for Repairs

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Source: City of Aiken Source: City of Aiken
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Due to necessary maintenance and repairs, the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum - located within Hopelands Gardens - will be closed until Tuesday, October 3rd.  

Updates as the re-opening date gets closer will be available at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/AikenRacingHOF), on the Aiken Department of Parks and Recreation’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/AikenParksRec/) as well as on City Channel 4 or by calling (803) 642-7631.  

