AAA branches are now bike friendly

On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists. AAA Service Technicians are able to assist members who they can safely reach from an accessible road or parking lot. The member’s bicycle will then be secured to the service vehicle and transported to any point of safety within the member’s coverage: Classic (up to 5-miles), Plus (up to 100-miles), Premier (1 tow up to 200-miles).

Since expanding roadside service to bicyclists, AAA-The Auto Club Group is now offering “bicycle friendly” amenities at AAA locations in Georgia, including the 6 Car Care Plus locations in Metro Atlanta.

AAA “Bike Friendly” branches for both members and non-members include:

Air pump for bicycle tires

Bottled Water

A rest area for bicyclists

Bathroom facilities

Cell phone charging

“Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a novice , AAA Branches are now equipped to offer these amenities to make your ride more enjoyable, “ said Sasha Marcinczyk, Georgia Field Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we move into the autumn season, we expect many more bicyclists to experience what is considered to be the most beautiful time of the year in Georgia.”

AAA – The Auto Club Group is also proud to announce partnerships with bike shops across Georgia. AAA Members will receive exclusive discounts of up to 15% on services, parts and accessories. AAA Members can call their local branch for more information on these added services.

To learn how you can share the road, visit AAA’s updated website for bicycle safety videos and other resources, ShareTheRoad.AAA.com. AAA membership includes 24/7 roadside assistance that follows the member in any car, as a driver or passenger. For details on AAA’s bicycle transportation service, please visit AAA.com/Bicycle. For information on AAA Discounts & Rewards visit AAA.com/Discounts.

