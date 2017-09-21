Up Fur Adoption Now: Ozzy and Lee

Death Wish Coffee Co. has recalled its 11 oz. cans of Nitro Cold Brew coffee because of concerns that its production process could breed botulin.More >>
Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!More >>
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price can't always fly commercial, spokeswoman says.More >>
First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church health and safety ministry is presenting their 2nd annual health fair at 6269 Cobbham Rd in Appling, GA on Septembeer 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health fair will provide information on hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, dental health, podiatry care, tobacco cessation, and obesity. They will also be offering flu/pneumonia immunization (insurance accepted), screening (blood pressure, glucose and HIV), as wel...More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
