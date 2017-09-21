Up Fur Adoption Now: Ozzy and Lee

Ozzy and Lee joined us on Fox 54 on Thursday, September 21st!

They are Up Fur Adoption Now with Bully4you Rescue and Rehabilitation out of Warrenville South Carolina.

Ozzy is a 4-year-old American Bully. He’s very laid back and calm but can definitely be goofy at times. Don’t let his size intimidate you, he’s very well-mannered and gentle. He’s roughly 60lbs. He’s currently in training to learn all the basics ( Sit, shake, etc.) He is also neutered and on heartworm treatment. He’ll be available for adoption in October.

Ozzy is actually the daddy of Lee aka “General Lee.” Lee is just shy of 9 weeks old. He’s the last of a litter of 6 to be pre-adopted, and is available to go home at the end of September. He and his siblings, as well as his mom and dad (Ozzy), were all rescued from a house fire.

Bully4you completes home checks and background checks with all their potential adopters. Their adoption fee is $150 which includes spay/neuter, shots, and microchip. If you’re interested in Ozzy or Lee contact Bully4you at 706-495-0638 or Bully4yourescue@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.