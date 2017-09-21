Up Fur Adoption Now: Ozzy and Lee - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Up Fur Adoption Now: Ozzy and Lee

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Ozzy and Lee joined us on Fox 54 on Thursday, September 21st!

They are Up Fur Adoption Now with Bully4you Rescue and Rehabilitation out of Warrenville South Carolina.

Ozzy is a 4-year-old American Bully. He’s very laid back and calm but can definitely be goofy at times. Don’t let his size intimidate you, he’s very well-mannered and gentle. He’s roughly 60lbs.  He’s currently in training to learn all the basics ( Sit, shake, etc.) He is also neutered and on heartworm treatment. He’ll be available for adoption in October.

Ozzy is actually the daddy of Lee aka “General Lee.” Lee is just shy of 9 weeks old. He’s the last of a litter of 6 to be pre-adopted, and is available to go home at the end of September. He and his siblings, as well as his mom and dad (Ozzy), were all rescued from a house fire.

Bully4you completes home checks and background checks with all their potential adopters. Their adoption fee is $150 which includes spay/neuter, shots, and microchip. If you’re interested in Ozzy or Lee contact Bully4you at 706-495-0638 or Bully4yourescue@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

