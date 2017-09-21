New grocery delivery service comes to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New grocery delivery service comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

September, 21st, 2017 a new service called Instacart is launching in the CSRA. For those of you who hate long lines at the register or wander aimlessly around the grocery store trying to find what you need, this can help you. For those days when you're just too busy, you can get your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour.

Grocery stores like Publix, Costco, CVS and even Petco are participating .
This service can be especially helpful to the elderly or folks who don't have reliable transportation to and from the store. Instacart will be available in Augusta, North Augusta, Aiken, Evans, Grovetown, Warrenville, Martinez and Graniteville.

To use Instacart go online or use the app to fill your cart and start your delivery.

Right now, first time users can use the code HIAUGUSTA  to get 25 dollars off of an order of 35 dollars or more plus a free first time delivery.
After that,  orders of 35 dollars or more have a delivery fee of 5. 99

