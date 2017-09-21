Contract will see Burke County Sheriff's Office take charge of Waynesboro

Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...More >>
September, 21st, 2017 a new service called InstaCart is launching in the CSRA. For those days when you're just too busy, you can get your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. Grocery stores like Publix, Costco, CVS and even Petco are participating .More >>
The Waynesboro Police Department's days are numbered. A new contract will have the Burke County Sheriff's Office take charge of the city, but there is a silver lining.More >>
16 Zaxby’s in the Augusta area are hosting a fundraiser to help Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida. Thursday, September 21st 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm will be donated to the American Red Cross.More >>
