Contract will see Burke County Sheriff's Office take charge of Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department's days are numbered.

A new contract will have the Burke County Sheriff's Office take charge of the city, but there is a silver lining.

All of the officers--and dispatchers--at the Waynesboro Police Department will be offered jobs with the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Many will experience pay increases.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard over at the Burke County Sheriff's Office says the newly absorbed deputies from Waynesboro without rank will jump from about $28,000 a year to $34,000 a year.

The absorption will allow the city to have more officers on the street, gain a drug task force along with K-9 units, and save a good $200,000 yearly.

The sheriff's office currently contracts with the Burke County School System.

Waynesboro Chief of Police, Augustus Palmer III, said no one has held a dialogue with him concerning any of this.

"People outside the department know more than those who it's affecting," he said.

Mayor Greg Carswell says the money saved will be put into a savings account for the future of Waynesboro, allowing it to develop without taking out loans.

Moreover, there will be no change to taxes.

This new contract starts November 1st, and lasts for two years.

After which, the city can choose whether it wants to renew.

A Public Safety Committee meeting will take place Thursday, September 21, at the Waynesboro Ice Plant at 6:30pm.

The community is welcome to attend and ask any questions it may have about the contract.

