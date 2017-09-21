CSRA Zaxby's raise money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts 9/21

16 Zaxby’s in the Augusta area are hosting a fundraiser to help Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida.

Thursday, September 21st 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm will be donated to the American Red Cross.

Participating Zaxby’s locations recently raised $111,842 through a similar fundraiser to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Participating Zaxby’s restaurants are located at:

• 1702 Walton Way, Augusta

• 1929 Washington Road, Thomson

• 1725 Whiskey Road, Aiken

• 1671 Knox Ave., North Augusta

• 1011 E. Robert Toombs Ave., Washington

• 410 S. Main St., Swainsboro

• 2629 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta

• 510 Furys Ferry Road, Martinez

• 4001 Harper Franklin Ave., Augusta

• 3031 William Few Parkway, Evans

• 612 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans

• 3969 Columbia Road, Martinez

• 2849 Washington Road, Augusta

• 130 University Parkway, Aiken

• 3680 Wheeler Road, Augusta

• 1450 N. Liberty St., Waynesboro

Guests are also able to donate to the Red Cross by visiting http://www.zaxbys.com/hurricanerelief.

