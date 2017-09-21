CSRA Zaxby's raise money for Hurricane Irma relief efforts 9/21

16 Zaxby’s in the Augusta area are hosting a fundraiser to help Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida. Thursday, September 21st 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm will be donated to the American Red Cross.More >>
Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...More >>
A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.More >>
