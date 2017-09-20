High 5 4 Kids: Rosemary Durant

The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

This week, we High 5 Burke County High School Junior Rosemary Durant for her academic, extracurricular, and personal interest in success at a young age.

Burke County High School Junior Rosemary Durant is always interested in learning as much as possible during not only the school year but also while off of class on Summer Break.

Since Freshman year, Rosemary has attended, at NASA’s Alabama Campus, an annual Space Camp. This is one week long.

Rosemary Durant, Burke County High School Junior, stated:

“I go to Space Camp through the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma. I go on scholarship, so I don’t have to pay anything, and they fly us all the way out to Oklahoma, and then we take a bus all the way to Huntsville.”

Impressively, Rosemary’s two page, five-hundred word essay landed her heralded invitations to both 2016’s camp as well as 2017’s camp.

Additionally, Rosemary has attended, at NASA’s Oklahoma Campus, an annual Nation Aviation and Space Academy Camp. Here, her STEM curriculum included engineering courses.

As a High School Junior or upperclassman, Rosemary expressed interest in pursuing scientific fields as a major.

“I’m very interested in a career in meteorology currently. It’s my passion of the moment, but I think it’s going to last a long time. I’m very interested in the sky and the clouds and storms, and how they work.”

After getting off of school, though, Rosemary stays very involved in on-campus organizations, including F-A-A or Future Farmers of America. Rosemary is not only a member but also a Vice President, serving classmates.

After getting off of school, Rosemary serves family, too. She loves helping Dad and Mom. As if this is not enough, Rosemary coaches soccer, too, to positively influence her brother.

“After school, I usually go to my dad’s office, and I help him with things like filing charts, whatever he needs me to do, and then on days I don’t do that, I go to the golf course with my best friends.”

