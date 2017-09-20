Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder

Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd.

25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him do not approach contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.