Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder (RCSO) Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder (RCSO)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd.

25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm.  Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him do not approach contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder

    Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:48:13 GMT
    Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder (RCSO)Man wanted in connection with Big Oak Park murder (RCSO)

    Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm.  Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...

    More >>

    Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm.  Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...

    More >>

  • Artsy Me Downtown Third Thursday Nights

    Artsy Me Downtown Third Thursday Nights

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:48:28 GMT
    Every third Thursday of the month, Augusta’s Artsy Me Downtown hosts a Downtown Night from 6P-M to 9P-M. What could be better than an incredible meal while painting your own masterpiece? Cricket Willis/ Artsy Me Owner explains why this is such fun to attend at least once: “It’s the third Thursday of every month. So far we’ve kept it at the third Thursday. And its just a night for people to get out, go downtown. The good part is, we provide dinner from a local ...More >>
    Every third Thursday of the month, Augusta’s Artsy Me Downtown hosts a Downtown Night from 6P-M to 9P-M. What could be better than an incredible meal while painting your own masterpiece? Cricket Willis/ Artsy Me Owner explains why this is such fun to attend at least once: “It’s the third Thursday of every month. So far we’ve kept it at the third Thursday. And its just a night for people to get out, go downtown. The good part is, we provide dinner from a local ...More >>

  • UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

    UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:43:14 GMT
    Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly