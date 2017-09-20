Artsy Me Downtown Third Thursday Nights

Every third Thursday of the month, Augusta’s Artsy Me Downtown hosts a Downtown Night from 6P-M to 9P-M. What could be better than an incredible meal while painting your own masterpiece?

Cricket Willis/ Artsy Me Owner explains why this is such fun to attend at least once: “It’s the third Thursday of every month. So far we’ve kept it at the third Thursday. And its just a night for people to get out, go downtown. The good part is, we provide dinner from a local restaurant, so this month it’s going to be Soy Noodle House, but normally its someone within a couple blocks distance.”

The cost is ten dollars on top of your pottery selection. Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks of choice, too. No sign up required. Walk ins are welcome!

