Manhunt underway for suspect in N. Augusta

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO, Richmond County deputies were pursuing a suspect who exited their vehicle near MAE Video and Novelties on Jefferson Davis Highway and fled on foot. The vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a BMW.

ACSO has brought in their bloodhound team to assist with the search. Richmond County dispatch confirms that the pursuit began in Richmond County at around 2:08 p.m.

This story is still developing. We will update this article with more information once it is available.

