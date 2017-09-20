UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG) Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)
WARREN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A manhunt is underway in Warren County.

According to officials on the scene, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol officer began pursuing a vehicle going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-20 near mile marker 172 in McDuffie County. The chase continued for nine miles before the officer performed a pit maneuver, stopping the car. Of the six people in the car, two male suspects and one female fled on foot. A man, a woman, and a baby were left in the car. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was a stolen rental car. There was three to four-hour search Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspicious female juvenile in the area. She was arrested without incident. She informed investigators that the driver, eighteen-year-old Shymel Dashon Drinks of Decatur, is out on bond for armed robberies in Aiken and Richmond Counties. He is still at large along with another male suspect. The pair may be armed.

This story is still developing. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Artsy Me Downtown Third Thursday Nights

    Artsy Me Downtown Third Thursday Nights

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:48:28 GMT
    Every third Thursday of the month, Augusta’s Artsy Me Downtown hosts a Downtown Night from 6P-M to 9P-M. What could be better than an incredible meal while painting your own masterpiece? Cricket Willis/ Artsy Me Owner explains why this is such fun to attend at least once: “It’s the third Thursday of every month. So far we’ve kept it at the third Thursday. And its just a night for people to get out, go downtown. The good part is, we provide dinner from a local ...More >>
    Every third Thursday of the month, Augusta’s Artsy Me Downtown hosts a Downtown Night from 6P-M to 9P-M. What could be better than an incredible meal while painting your own masterpiece? Cricket Willis/ Artsy Me Owner explains why this is such fun to attend at least once: “It’s the third Thursday of every month. So far we’ve kept it at the third Thursday. And its just a night for people to get out, go downtown. The good part is, we provide dinner from a local ...More >>

  • UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

    UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:43:14 GMT
    Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in N. Augusta

    Manhunt underway for suspect in N. Augusta

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:47:33 GMT
    Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly