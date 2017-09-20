UPDATE: 1 suspect identified in Warren Co. manhunt

A manhunt is underway in Warren County.

According to officials on the scene, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol officer began pursuing a vehicle going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-20 near mile marker 172 in McDuffie County. The chase continued for nine miles before the officer performed a pit maneuver, stopping the car. Of the six people in the car, two male suspects and one female fled on foot. A man, a woman, and a baby were left in the car. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was a stolen rental car. There was three to four-hour search Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspicious female juvenile in the area. She was arrested without incident. She informed investigators that the driver, eighteen-year-old Shymel Dashon Drinks of Decatur, is out on bond for armed robberies in Aiken and Richmond Counties. He is still at large along with another male suspect. The pair may be armed.

This story is still developing. We will update as more information becomes available.

