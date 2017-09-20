1 arrested, 2 suspects sought in Warren Co. manhunt - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 arrested, 2 suspects sought in Warren Co. manhunt

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG) Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)
WARREN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A manhunt is underway in Warren County.

An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female. The female suspect has since been apprehended.

Of the two male suspects still on the loose, the driver is wanted for armed robbery by a separate agency.

This story is still developing. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in N. Augusta

    Manhunt underway for suspect in N. Augusta

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:47:33 GMT
    Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>

  • 1 arrested, 2 suspects sought in Warren Co. manhunt

    1 arrested, 2 suspects sought in Warren Co. manhunt

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:23:34 GMT
    Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)Manhunt in Warren County (WFXG)

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>

    A manhunt is underway in Warren County. An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female.

    More >>

  • Boil water advisory issued for area of Bath

    Boil water advisory issued for area of Bath

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:53:27 GMT
    boil water advisory; Source: WFXGboil water advisory; Source: WFXG

    Residents along Daley Drive, Lee Drive, Anthony Drive, Cathy Drive and Janson Street in the Bath that experienced an interruption of their service or low water pressure Wednesday should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

    More >>

    Residents along Daley Drive, Lee Drive, Anthony Drive, Cathy Drive and Janson Street in the Bath that experienced an interruption of their service or low water pressure Wednesday should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly