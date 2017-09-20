1 arrested, 2 suspects sought in Warren Co. manhunt

A manhunt is underway in Warren County.

An official on the scene tells FOX 54 on Tuesday night, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding. Three suspects in the vehicle fled: two male and one female. The female suspect has since been apprehended.

Of the two male suspects still on the loose, the driver is wanted for armed robbery by a separate agency.

This story is still developing. We will update as more information becomes available.

