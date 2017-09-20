Boil water advisory issued for area of Bath

A boil water advisory has been issued for some Valley Public Service Authority customers.

Residents along Daley Drive, Lee Drive, Anthony Drive, Cathy Drive and Janson Street in the Bath that experienced an interruption of their service or low water pressure Wednesday should boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

There is no confirmed contamination in the system. However, because of an unforeseen water main break, the boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution. If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

