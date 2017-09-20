2nd handgun found in 2 days at Augusta Regional Airport

For the second day in a row, TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport.

On Tuesday, agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's bag. At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, agents discovered another NAA .22 in the bag of another passenger; different passenger, different gun, but the same model.

TSA Spokesperson Mark J. Howell says finding firearms on back-to-back days at an airport the size of Augusta Regional is rare.

