Man wanted for taking forgotten money from ATM

Irma is also impacting folks here in the CSRA. Since the storm there has been a major uptick on pool repair. According to Peachtree Pools and Spas they have received a lot calls about pools containing debris, bacteria, and chemicals that turn pools green. Service Manager Logan Phillips says this is common after hurricanes. And the best thing is to clean the pool immediately. "Put some type of extra sanitizer in there, hit it with a chlorine shock, and some type of algaecide. So t...

