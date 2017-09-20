Man wanted for taking forgotten money from ATM - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for taking forgotten money from ATM

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A man is wanted in Columbia County for theft.

Police say that on Sept. 15th, a man used the ATM at a Circle K to get $300 in cash. He left the store forgetting to retrieve the money. Thereafter, an unknown white man entered the store, saw the money, and took it from the machine. If you have any information on the identification or whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (706) 541-1044.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

