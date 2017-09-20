Public input wanted for Aiken bus route changes

The existing fixed-route system between North Augusta and Aiken has changes on the horizon; LSCG.

There are currently three main bus routes between North Augusta and Aiken and today's presentation intends to provide the public with changes it can get behind.

This presentation will include an overview of the current Transit Development Plan, problems with the plan and how they can be fixed.

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments is running the meeting and is looking at changing the number of bus stops from one side of Aiken to the other and reducing the time between points.

New diagrams and bus routes will debut, but before the group can apply for funding, it needs the community's help.

The public is invited to attend the presentation at the Aiken County Government Complex (1930 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801) and give its thoughts on the proposed changes to the existing bus route system. It starts at 3pm in the Sandlapper room.

