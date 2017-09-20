Aiken Fair Announces Golden Badge Contest

The Western Carolina Faith is back for another year, and in good fashion. It's offering five lucky fairgoers the opportunity to win free admission into the 2017 fair everyday, plus unlimited access to rides.

In order to find winners, The Western Carolina State Fair has revamped the golden ticket contest, and created the golden badge contest. Similar to previous years, golden ticket contests and golden badges will be hidden within 500 boxes of peanuts that will be available for purchase at Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe and AllStar Tents & Events. The boxes of peanuts are $3. All proceeds benefits CanHope, a local charity helping those with cancer.

