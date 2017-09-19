Pool safety tips after storms - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Pool safety tips after storms

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Pool safety tips after storms (wfxg) Pool safety tips after storms (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Irma is also impacting folks here in the CSRA. Since the storm there has been a major uptick on pool repair. According to Peachtree Pools and Spas they have received a lot calls about pools containing debris, bacteria, and chemicals that turn pools green. Service Manager Logan Phillips says this is common after hurricanes. And the best thing is to clean the pool immediately. "Put some type of extra sanitizer in there, hit it with a chlorine shock, and some type of algaecide. So that if you did have something introduced to the pool that it is taken care of."

Here are some tips to make sure your pool is safe to use.

-Do not drain all water from your pool.
-Clean all debris from the water and skimmer baskets.
-Check all electrical pool breakers for damage.

Also it is important to the inspect pool pump, and restart filtration system, and shock the pool to raise chlorine levels to 8ppm.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pool safety tips after storms

    Pool safety tips after storms

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:02:48 GMT
    Pool safety tips after storms (wfxg)Pool safety tips after storms (wfxg)
    Irma is also impacting folks here in the CSRA. Since the storm there has been a major uptick on pool repair. According to Peachtree Pools and Spas they have received a lot calls about pools containing debris, bacteria, and chemicals that turn pools green. Service Manager Logan Phillips says this is common after hurricanes. And the best thing is to clean the pool immediately. "Put some type of extra sanitizer in there, hit it with a chlorine shock, and some type of algaecide. So t...More >>
    Irma is also impacting folks here in the CSRA. Since the storm there has been a major uptick on pool repair. According to Peachtree Pools and Spas they have received a lot calls about pools containing debris, bacteria, and chemicals that turn pools green. Service Manager Logan Phillips says this is common after hurricanes. And the best thing is to clean the pool immediately. "Put some type of extra sanitizer in there, hit it with a chlorine shock, and some type of algaecide. So t...More >>

  • Commissioners delay the decision again on renaming John C. Calhoun Expressway

    Commissioners delay the decision again on renaming John C. Calhoun Expressway

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-20 01:02:40 GMT
    John C. Calhoun name change debate (WFXG)John C. Calhoun name change debate (WFXG)
    Augusta Commissioners planned on discussing renaming the John C. Calhoun Expressway today. But for the 2ND straight meeting, it has been pushed back Commissioners say the reason the item was pushed back for another 2 weeks, because the meeting went over 3 hours and they were tired. The renaming of the expressway has been a controversial topic. Calhoun was known as someone who supported slavery in the 1800s.Some people say history should be left alone, one Commissioner doesn't think s...More >>
    Augusta Commissioners planned on discussing renaming the John C. Calhoun Expressway today. But for the 2ND straight meeting, it has been pushed back Commissioners say the reason the item was pushed back for another 2 weeks, because the meeting went over 3 hours and they were tired. The renaming of the expressway has been a controversial topic. Calhoun was known as someone who supported slavery in the 1800s.Some people say history should be left alone, one Commissioner doesn't think s...More >>

  • Protestors hold rally on Perimeter Parkway in support of DACA

    Protestors hold rally on Perimeter Parkway in support of DACA

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-09-19 23:34:51 GMT

    Some Augusta residents are not happy about Republican Congressman Rick Allen’s support for the removal of DACA, an immigration program brought into the US to allow minors to temporarily live, study, and work in America.

    More >>

    Some Augusta residents are not happy about Republican Congressman Rick Allen’s support for the removal of DACA, an immigration program brought into the US to allow minors to temporarily live, study, and work in America.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly