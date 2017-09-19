Pool safety tips after storms

Irma is also impacting folks here in the CSRA. Since the storm there has been a major uptick on pool repair. According to Peachtree Pools and Spas they have received a lot calls about pools containing debris, bacteria, and chemicals that turn pools green. Service Manager Logan Phillips says this is common after hurricanes. And the best thing is to clean the pool immediately. "Put some type of extra sanitizer in there, hit it with a chlorine shock, and some type of algaecide. So that if you did have something introduced to the pool that it is taken care of."

Here are some tips to make sure your pool is safe to use.

-Do not drain all water from your pool.

-Clean all debris from the water and skimmer baskets.

-Check all electrical pool breakers for damage.

Also it is important to the inspect pool pump, and restart filtration system, and shock the pool to raise chlorine levels to 8ppm.

