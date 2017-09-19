Commissioners delay the decision again on renaming John C. Calhoun Expressway

Augusta Commissioners planned on discussing renaming the John C. Calhoun Expressway today. But for the 2ND straight meeting, it has been pushed back

Commissioners say the reason the item was pushed back for another 2 weeks, because the meeting went over 3 hours and they were tired. The renaming of the expressway has been a controversial topic. Calhoun was known as someone who supported slavery in the 1800s.Some people say history should be left alone, one Commissioner doesn't think so.

"If you go to Germany, Adolf Hitler is History. But you don't see descendants of Adolf Hitler saying that we need statues and monuments to remind the German people who Adolf Hitler was and who he is", says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Several different names have been discussed such as Veterans Expressway. The next scheduled meeting Commissioners will have it on the agenda, is October 3rd.

