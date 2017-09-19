Protestors hold rally on Perimeter Parkway in support of DACA

Some Augusta residents are not happy about Republican Congressman Rick Allen’s support for the removal of DACA, an immigration program brought into the US to allow minors to temporarily live, study, and work in America.

Protestors really just wanted their voices to be heard and for the community to understand the impact of this law. I got to speak with a few Dreamers who are a product of the DACA law and they said their main goal was to raise awareness about what DACA is, who it affects and what could happen if it is removed. “Come meet these people, if you don’t know a dreamer personally, I suggest you get to know one," says Trent Nesmith, candidate for the 12th District running against Congressmen Rick Allen.

Several stood outside of the building where Congressman Rick Allen’s office is located in view of highway traffic to protest for those who have been affected by the DACA program and stand in support of it. “These kids in particular that I feel like are being caught in kind of a political mix here where people are trying to accomplish things for their particular side, these kids are working hard. I have seen them in the classroom as a teacher. They have only ever known America. They stand up and pledge allegiance. They earn good grades. They join honor societies. They are involved in extracurricular activities, like our young man involved in ROTC. These kids are not the ones to target," says Elizabeth Hahn, Chair of the Democratic Party for Columbia County.

These kids she talk about are called Dreamers who moved to the US as minors to live, work, and go to school here temporarily. Mirna Morales’s college tuition could go up if the program is removed and Brian Reyes was denied the right to fight for our country because he is not considered a legal citizen of the U.S. "It kind of makes me sad because basically everything that I have done throughout high school, middle school, and what I’m doing right now, I feel like it’s not even worth it anymore," says Mirna Morales.

They hope this protest will open the eyes of the community to what this program has done for them. "It’s an honor because it’s not something that I get to do every day. And regardless of what effects this might bring later on, I’m glad to have had the chance to do it," says Bryan Reyes,

Protestors hope eventually politicians can put down the labels and start to work together. “So I would like for us to stop bristling at each other’s labels and start working together as Americans," says Hahn.

Both Morales and Reyes are still very hopeful for the future and were proud to be a part of a rally that stood for a cause so close to them. They hope that this demonstration will invoke a positive change not just locally but also nationally.

