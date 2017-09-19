Aiken Technical College Radiology graduates earn 100 percent pass rate

Based off of a seven year tradition, Aiken Technical College’s Radiologic Technology class passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Certification Exam with flying colors.

Mamie McRavin, Program Director for Radiology and Chair Person for Allied Health, explains why this is such a big deal:

“It’s been about six or seven years for the one-hundred percent pass rate, but this year we had two-weeks from the graduation, all nine pass, and we had ninety percent job placement rates as well.”

This is a record-setting year, given all program graduates passed so soon after graduation on their first attempt. Completing their eighteen month program, students must sit for the two and a half hour, two hundred question. Congratulations to all on such an impressive accomplishment.

