Kroger begins No Hunger No Waste initiative

Kroger and Kroger Marketplace announced an initiative in every location on the map. This is based off of food sustainability internationally, nationally, and locally.

Two thousand eight hundred stores in the national division, one hundred eighty six stores in the regional division, and seven stores in the local division are working together to implement “No Hunger, No Waste” campaigns.

Eric Carroll, Grovetown Kroger Marketplace Store Manager, explained: “This is an initiative the company has taken in trying to provide that nobody goes hungry, and any of our stores that we operate does not have any waste that goes unused.”

Kroger and Kroger Marketplace executives are interested in eliminating hunger as early as 2025. This is only eight short years away.

Typically, unsold food comes off of the shelf, headed for a landfill filled with edible grain, fruit, vegetable, meat, or organic produce.

Meanwhile, staggeringly, people from our area are still hungry.

“42 million people go hungry every year, and like 72 billion pounds of waste go to the landfills every year, so we want to prevent food from going to the landfill and be able to use and have healthy meals for people.”

Now, employees are interested in donating as much as possible to tons of local food banks.

“We’re going to have the passion of making sure we do not waste anything. Anything that we can salvage will go to the food bank.”

The franchise remains hopeful they can acquire a few more partnerships like their partnership with Feeding America, efficiently impacting as many people as possible.

“Feeding America has six hundred food banks and like sixty thousand food pantries that they have, and they provide food for hungry people.”

Wholly, over 443,000 men associates as well as women associates couldn’t be better prepared, changing our world one aisle at a time.

