5 planes damaged in fire at Barnwell Regional Airport

Several airplanes were destroyed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at Barnwell Regional Airport.

According to the Barnwell County Fire Department, a hanger containing seven airplanes caught fire. The call came in at 2:07 p.m. Five of the planes inside were heavily damaged. No one was inside the hanger at the time of the fire.

As of the time of this article, the cause of the fire is unknown. SLED has been called in to assist with the investigation.

